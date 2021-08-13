Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$260.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.46.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$241.47 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$249.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$230.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

