Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to Outperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$257.46.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$241.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 112.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$230.75. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$249.19.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

