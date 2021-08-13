Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.20 ($94.35).

BNR opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €80.91. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.