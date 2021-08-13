Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.20 ($94.35).

BNR opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €80.91. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

