Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $390.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.93), with a volume of 135451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377 ($4.93).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRW. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

