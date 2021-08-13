Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $1,440,600.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,085. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.95 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

