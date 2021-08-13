BrightView (NYSE:BV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get BrightView alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BrightView stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,189. BrightView has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 730,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,074,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.