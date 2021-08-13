Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $789.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.