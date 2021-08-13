Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $96,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.16. 858,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.96. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.