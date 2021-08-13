Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of BR traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.97. 9,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,196. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $175.22.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.