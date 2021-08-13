Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.96.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.