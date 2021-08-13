Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.96.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.
In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
