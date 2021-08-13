Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Get Broadwind alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $71.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $230,687. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadwind by 22.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadwind by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.