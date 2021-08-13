Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce sales of $333.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.52 million and the highest is $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $310.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. 17,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,032. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.