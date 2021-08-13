Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

