Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.12 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYH traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,391,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,135. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

