Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $762.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post sales of $762.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $623.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $430.17. 275,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.98. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

