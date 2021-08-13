Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.59 Million

Analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce $34.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.48 million to $34.80 million. GAN reported sales of $8.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 315.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $129.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.37 million to $133.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $157.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. GAN’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $17.08 on Friday. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $717.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GAN in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

