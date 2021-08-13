Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Waste Connections by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 14.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 82,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $126.59 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 148.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.68%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

