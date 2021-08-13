Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $26,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 372.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,100 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,046,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.69. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

