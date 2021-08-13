Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.88. Entegris reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $5,073,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $115.35. 9,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39. Entegris has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.