Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.00. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 525.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 170,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

