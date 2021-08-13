Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Million

Analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report sales of $1.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890,000.00 and the highest is $2.34 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $8.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

