Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 533,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,804. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

