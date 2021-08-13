Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.23. 1,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,082. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WNS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 72,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 2,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.