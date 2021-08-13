Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) PT at $23.17

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,191. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 56.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.