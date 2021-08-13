Brokerages Set Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) PT at $46.89

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 743,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Colfax by 28.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 19.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

