Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $38.80

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.