Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target at $41.91

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,140,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,371,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

