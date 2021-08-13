Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $173.06

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.06.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.59. The company had a trading volume of 145,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,343. The company has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

