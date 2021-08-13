Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $49.00

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,015. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $503.00 million, a PE ratio of 389.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.14.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $986,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

