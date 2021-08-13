Brokerages Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) PT at €25.83

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.29 ($30.93).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:TEG traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.09 ($34.22). 319,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.79. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a one year high of €28.89 ($33.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

