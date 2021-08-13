Brokerages Set Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT at $27.89

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.