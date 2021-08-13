Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 1,302.56

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.56 ($17.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on VTY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Steel bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Insiders acquired 588 shares of company stock worth $739,524 in the last three months.

Shares of VTY stock remained flat at $GBX 1,208 ($15.78) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 267,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,212.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.