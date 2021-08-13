Brokers Set Expectations for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16).

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,740,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

