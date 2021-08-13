Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 52,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,381,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $112,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

