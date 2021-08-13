BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Northcoast Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 4416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

BRP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

