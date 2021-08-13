BTIG Research Begins Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 122,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

