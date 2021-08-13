BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Releases Earnings Results

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Get BTRS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.