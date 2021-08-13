Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

BLDR stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

