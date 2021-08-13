Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,600 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

BNZL traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,659 ($34.74). 381,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,707. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,496.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

