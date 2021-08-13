BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $78,260.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 7,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $78,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $7,819.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $204,386.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $172,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63.

Shares of BFI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 73,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

