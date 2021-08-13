Busey Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $295.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of -273.65, a PEG ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

