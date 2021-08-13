Busey Wealth Management Has $667,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 15.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.