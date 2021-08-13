Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 38.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 593,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,733,000 after acquiring an additional 165,487 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.1% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.06 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

