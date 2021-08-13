Busey Wealth Management Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 321,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $193.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.