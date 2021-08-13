Busey Wealth Management Sells 921 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

