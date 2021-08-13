Busey Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $176.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $177.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

