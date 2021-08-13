BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:BWXT remained flat at $$55.66 during midday trading on Friday. 253,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,514. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $597,729 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

