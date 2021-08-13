Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.15. Cabot posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE CBT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cabot by 250.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cabot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the second quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

