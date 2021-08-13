CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.90, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 4.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CAE by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in CAE by 2.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

