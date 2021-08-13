CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -209.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.09.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.4719131 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

